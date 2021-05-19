Fire in Orrington caused by controlled burn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A controlled burn in Orrington got out of control Tuesday afternoon.

An abandoned home was destroyed.

Seven fire departments responded to Grant Road just before 4:30, Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters got there, smoke and flames were coming from the roof.

A post on Orrington Fire and Rescue’s Facebook Page says they had to get water from a nearby pond to put the fire out.

Officials say the fire started from a controlled burn. They say the owner had a burn permit.

We’re told the home is from 1860 and hasn’t been used in years.

