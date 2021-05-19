Fire in Orrington caused by controlled burn
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A controlled burn in Orrington got out of control Tuesday afternoon.
An abandoned home was destroyed.
Seven fire departments responded to Grant Road just before 4:30, Tuesday afternoon.
When firefighters got there, smoke and flames were coming from the roof.
A post on Orrington Fire and Rescue’s Facebook Page says they had to get water from a nearby pond to put the fire out.
Officials say the fire started from a controlled burn. They say the owner had a burn permit.
We’re told the home is from 1860 and hasn’t been used in years.
