Fire in Orrington caused by controlled burn

It happened on Grant Road.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A controlled burn in Orrington got out of control Tuesday afternoon.

An abandoned home was destroyed.

Seven fire departments responded to Grant Road just before 4:30, Tuesday afternoon. 

When firefighters got there, smoke and flames were coming from the roof. 

A post on Orrington Fire and Rescue’s Facebook Page says they had to get water from a nearby pond to put the fire out.

Officials say the fire started from a controlled burn. They say the owner had a burn permit. 

We’re told the home is from 1860 and hasn’t been used in years.

Around 430 this afternoon, we received a call of a building fire on the Grant Rd. The first arriving engine reported...

Posted by Orrington Fire & Rescue on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

