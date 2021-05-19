Advertisement

FBI investigating alleged illegal contributions to Sen. Collins reelection campaign

Warrant claims defense contractor illegal donated to campaign & Super PAC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warrant unsealed Tuesday alleges a defense contractor with an office in Maine illegally donated money to Sen. Susan Collins 2020 re-election campaign and her political action committee 1820 PAC.

The 35-page FBI warrant claims Martin Kao and Navatek (now called Martin Defense Group) made the illegal donations. It claims in December of 2019, Kao gave the 1820 PAC $150,000 through a front group called Society of Young Women Scientist (sic) and Engineers LLC. The document also claims Kao and Navatek reimbursed six family members and three Chief Financial Officers for their donations totaling $50,000 to Collins’ campaign.

The donations came around the time of an August 2019 announcement by Collins that Navatek had received an $8 million defense contract. In a press release from that time Collins said: “As a senior member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I strongly advocated for the funding that made this research possible and am so proud of the work Navatek and other Maine industries do to support our Navy and our nation’s defense.”

The warrant does not accuse Collins or her reelection campaign of any wrongdoing. “The Collins for Senator Campaign had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant.” Collins’ Communications Director Annie Clark told WMTW News 8 in a statement.

The 2020 U.S. Senate campaign raised the most money in state history. Collins’ campaign raised and spent $30 million. Her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon raised $63 million with $11 million still in the bank. Outside groups spent $104 million, $82 million of which was used on negative ads against the candidates.

The 1820 PAC (named after the year Maine was founded) was the fourth most active group spending more than $10 million on the race.

