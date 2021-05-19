Crews respond to Hermon fire

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Multiple departments responded to a structure fire in Hermon Tuesday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Hammond St. at a residence next to Hermon Wash & Shine.

We’re told a small shed filled with lawn equipment caught fire and spread to the surrounding trees.

Officials say the house wasn’t in any danger, but a propane tank on the property of the Hermon Wash & Shine was located within yards of the fire.

“Crews arrived on scene here pretty quickly,” Captain of the Hermon Fire Dept. Chandler Corriveau said. “We found the shed well-involved with fire, we were able to extinguish the fire extending into the woods and infringing on a propane tank at the car wash, and we were able to all knock that down pretty quickly.”

No one was hurt.

Officials say they believe the fire was an accident.

