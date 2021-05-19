Advertisement

Crews battle Auburn apartment building fire

There was no immediate word as to any possible injuries or a cause.
There was no immediate word as to any possible injuries or a cause.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine - (WMTW) - Firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire in an apartment building on Hazel Street in Auburn early Wednesday.

Officials asked people to avoid that area.

The fire was reported before 5 a.m.

There was no immediate word as to any possible injuries or a cause.

There were several fires in Auburn over the weekend, all determined to be caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 18th
Maine CDC reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
Possible exposure to E. coli
Maine CDC Warns of Possible Exposure to Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli
Marc Karun
Stetson man accused of killing Connecticut girl appears in Bangor court
Buxton standoff
Police looking for Buxton man after hours-long standoff

Latest News

Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Police looking for Buxton man after hours-long standoff
It happened on Grant Road.
Fire in Orrington caused by controlled burn
Future of Winterport Volunteer Ambulance Association up for debate
Future of Winterport Volunteer Ambulance Association discussed at public hearing