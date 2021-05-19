Crews battle Auburn apartment building fire

AUBURN, Maine - (WMTW) - Firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire in an apartment building on Hazel Street in Auburn early Wednesday.

Officials asked people to avoid that area.

The fire was reported before 5 a.m.

There was no immediate word as to any possible injuries or a cause.

There were several fires in Auburn over the weekend, all determined to be caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

