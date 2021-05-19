Crews battle Auburn apartment building fire
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Maine - (WMTW) - Firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire in an apartment building on Hazel Street in Auburn early Wednesday.
Officials asked people to avoid that area.
The fire was reported before 5 a.m.
There was no immediate word as to any possible injuries or a cause.
There were several fires in Auburn over the weekend, all determined to be caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.
