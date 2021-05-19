Catalytic converter theft on the rise in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s all about the metal in a certain car part that thieves want when they steal catalytic converters.

Police say catalytic converter theft is on the rise around the country and here in Maine.

Bangor Police say this has been an issue off and on over the years.

Since the beginning of the year, they’ve had more than a dozen calls about stolen catalytic converters.

We recently spoke with VA Maine who say one of their Disabled American Veterans vans had its catalytic converter stolen.

”It was unfortunate. It would have, it would have hit us harder if it had been with one of our vans that was in circulation at the time. I think it brings an opportunity for me just to kind of have had this, this time to kind of talk about the DAV, and its importance to the VA. We really rely on the DAV for getting our veterans who might not have any other means to get down to Togus,” said Jonathan Barczyk, VA Maine public affairs officer.

“The value of the metal that’s inside those converters makes them a target for thieves, so they’ll take those converters and either sell them outright or turn them in for scrap. And that’s, that’s a huge challenge for us which is why we work with our local metal recycling companies, you know we we do communicate with them, and sometimes it’s kind of easy to tell when someone shows up and they have a whole bunch of them without a really good explanation so we do catch on to it,” said Sgt. Wade Betters, Bangor Police Department.

Betters says thefts typically happen at night.

Surveillance, parking your vehicle in a way it would be difficult to get under it, and marking your catalytic converter are ways they suggest of protecting yourself.

If you have one stolen, they say to report it to police as soon as possible.

