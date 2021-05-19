Business owners have questions ahead of Monday’s change in mask mandate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Monday, May 24th, businesses in Maine will no longer need to require the use of face masks for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Business owners continue to keep up with the ever adapting rules as progress is made in the pandemic.

“It’s hard I think. Employers are rightly having a difficult time with this because the information changes frequently and it’s hard to keep up with and it’s hard to find where it is,” said Anne-Marie Storey, Attorney for Rudman-Winchell.

Some business owners say they’re still unclear exactly how they can mandate masks and police who is and is not vaccinated.

The owners of Gold’s Gym in Bangor, as well as two restaurants, aren’t sure what to do.

Communicating about who is vaccinated among your employees is easier then your customers.

They say it’s a tricky road letting masks loose, while relying on customers to use the honor system.

“I think you’re going to see a mix of people that still want to wear masks, people that aren’t wearing masks who are vaccinated, and people who aren’t wearing masks who are going to pretend they’re vaccinated and this kind of their freedom,” said Michael Towle, Co-Owner of Gold’s Gym.

According to the Office of Governor Mills, businesses owners do have the right to ask for proof of vaccination in order to not wear a mask.

But during a crucial summer for the state’s economy, some are not sure the question is worth it.

“In a time we’re still in a pandemic you don’t want to turn away revenue, but you want to do the right thing for your other customers and your staff. I think it will take a little bit to navigate it for all industries, retail, health, restaurant. Just to kind of figure out how. And we’ll watch what everyone else does,” said Towle.

