Advertisement

‘Be considerate,’ as COVID-19 restrictions lift plan accordingly

Social distancing sign
Social distancing sign(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state will be a much different place less than a week from now.

The head of the Maine CDC is asking that you plan accordingly.

On Monday, many of the restrictions that have been in place for gathering and mask wearing, both indoors and outside, will be lifted.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah talked about that change, saying that for some, masking will still be necessary, or simply a choice they continue to make.

He says be aware of where you are going and what is required of you.

“Principle number one, do things that Maine people have done throughout the pandemic. Be smart, be respectful, be considerate. Principle number two, is to ask yourself two pretty straightforward questions - are you vaccinated, and where are you going? If you are vaccinated, then if you are going to an indoor public setting, you may not need a mask. If you are going somewhere that does require that you wear a mask, well those are the rules that you’ve got to follow,” Shah said.

For those who have not received the coronavirus vaccine, the masking requirements are unchanged.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 18th
Maine CDC reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
Possible exposure to E. coli
Maine CDC Warns of Possible Exposure to Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Hermon fire
Crews respond to Hermon fire

Latest News

Jay Mercier
Franklin County man appeals murder conviction
Communicating about who is vaccinated among your employees is easier then your customers.
Business owners have questions ahead of Monday’s change in mask mandate
On April 23, servers at Dockside Restaurant in Belfast received a $1,000 tip from Maine Cater.
‘We were just shocked’: Belfast restaurant servers receive $1,000 tip
Desk
A return to normal for Maine schools in the fall?