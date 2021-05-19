‘Be considerate,’ as COVID-19 restrictions lift plan accordingly

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state will be a much different place less than a week from now.

The head of the Maine CDC is asking that you plan accordingly.

On Monday, many of the restrictions that have been in place for gathering and mask wearing, both indoors and outside, will be lifted.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah talked about that change, saying that for some, masking will still be necessary, or simply a choice they continue to make.

He says be aware of where you are going and what is required of you.

“Principle number one, do things that Maine people have done throughout the pandemic. Be smart, be respectful, be considerate. Principle number two, is to ask yourself two pretty straightforward questions - are you vaccinated, and where are you going? If you are vaccinated, then if you are going to an indoor public setting, you may not need a mask. If you are going somewhere that does require that you wear a mask, well those are the rules that you’ve got to follow,” Shah said.

For those who have not received the coronavirus vaccine, the masking requirements are unchanged.

