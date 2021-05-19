Bangor pizza business holds job event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Like lots of local businesses, Jason’s Pizza is looking to hire help.

They held a job event Wednesday afternoon at the Bangor store on Hammond Street, complete with free pizza.

The goal is to hire about a dozen employees between their Bangor and Brewer stores.

They need line cooks, delivery drivers, and they have manager positions, too.

They say take out business spiked during the pandemic and they want to add workers to keep up with the demand.

“Our crew worked really hard the last year to keep up but at this point we just need to add more people on. We are a family business. We remember your birthday and Christmas and the Holidays and we genuinely are more of a family then a big box store,” said Zachary Black, Jason’s Pizza general manager.

They’re offering a hiring bonus between $200 and $400 to new employees.

Jason’s is holding another hiring event Wednesday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at their Bangor store.

