Another Nice Day Tomorrow. Increasing Rain Chances This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will remain clear for the rest of the evening as high pressure remains in control. Lows will range from 40-49° with a light and variable wind. High pressure will slowly move to the east for Thursday. As it does so, winds will become more onshore and will help to keep coastal areas slightly cooler than originally anticipated. Expect sunny skies will a few highs clouds moving in. Highs will range from the 60s for coastal locations to the upper 70s and even close to 80° for the Northwoods. A few showers will be possible across the far west by Thursday night into early Friday morning.

For Friday, high continues to move east. Expect more clouds around for the afternoon with highs in the 60s & 70s. Coastal areas will see the same impact from the sea breeze. A cold front will move into the west by late day. This will bring showers & t-storms that will carry over into Saturday.

For the weekend, showers & storms will be possible for both days. Saturday the slow-moving cold front will bring showers & storms to the area for most of the day. Highs will be in the 60s & low 70s. Another cold front on Sunday will bring more showers to the region. It does look like Sunday will be the drier of the two days. Highs will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows from 42-52°. Winds out of the NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the 70s with a few 80s possible over the far north. A sea breeze influence will keep coastal and central temperatures cooler in the 70s. SE wind 5-15 mph. A few showers possible to the west into Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds by the afternoon with a few late day showers or storms possible as a cold front moves in. Highs in the 60s & 70s. South wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front continues to move through. Mostly cloudy skies with showers & t-storms possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: A second cold front moves through with more showers & storms in the forecast. Not as widespread as Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer mainly in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.