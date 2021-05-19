Advertisement

A return to normal for Maine schools in the fall?

Desk
Desk(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A return to normal at schools in the fall.

Maine officials are laying out a framework to get there, and it’s all about testing.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced Wednesday the state will be continuing its pool testing program.

She says schools that have a minimum of 30% participation would be able to drop the three foot distancing requirement for students.

“Probably won’t have a vaccine authorized for children under the age of 12 going back in the fall, and so, giving this early lead time so schools can plan to have more degrees of freedom in the classroom with the relaxation of the three foot requirement with the implementation of a pool testing program, that’s the kind of adjustments we’re trying to make,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine DHHS commissioner.

This would not impact the masking requirements.

The Maine Department of Education is offering a free webinar for parents Thursday night at 6:30 on the testing program the state will be using.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 18th
Maine CDC reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
Possible exposure to E. coli
Maine CDC Warns of Possible Exposure to Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Hermon fire
Crews respond to Hermon fire

Latest News

Jay Mercier
Franklin County man appeals murder conviction
Communicating about who is vaccinated among your employees is easier then your customers.
Business owners have questions ahead of Monday’s change in mask mandate
On April 23, servers at Dockside Restaurant in Belfast received a $1,000 tip from Maine Cater.
‘We were just shocked’: Belfast restaurant servers receive $1,000 tip
Social distancing sign
‘Be considerate,’ as COVID-19 restrictions lift plan accordingly