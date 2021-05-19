206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths

Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine continue to hover around the 200-mark this week.

The latest report from the Maine CDC shows 206 new cases.

Two more Mainers died with the virus.

One person is from Waldo County, the other from York County.

That brings the current death toll to 807.

There are now 66,315 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

48,681 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

42 patients are in critical care. 20 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine. (WABI TV)

Kennebec County adding 31 more cases to its total.

Penobscot County reporting 26 new cases.

Somerset County with 10 more.

Just one new case in Piscataquis County.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.