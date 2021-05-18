Advertisement

Woman accused of threatening to decapitate Sen. Collins not competent for trial

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of threatening to decapitate Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was in court in person Tuesday.

The judge decided 56-year-old Katrina Preble is not competent to stand trial after hearing from a doctor who evaluated her.

Preble was ordered to have a psychiatric exam in November, not long after she was arrested.

The doctor from the facility she was being held at in Fort Worth, Texas says after a 30-day evaluation, he believes Preble needs medication and therapy.

The medication is a voluntary part of the competency process.

Preble’s attorney argued the evaluation was done two months ago and isn’t valid anymore.

The judge ordered Preble back to federal custody.

She will be evaluated again within the next four months.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
Bath shooting
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Police lights
Police identify grandparents, granddaughter killed in Brunswick crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Maine hospitality industry estimates shortage of 16K seasonal workers
Orono Public Library
Orono Public Library reopens
Train
Bills look to extend passenger rail service in Maine
Bill aims to protect rights of transgender people who are incarcerated