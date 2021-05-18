Woman accused of threatening to decapitate Sen. Collins not competent for trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of threatening to decapitate Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was in court in person Tuesday.

The judge decided 56-year-old Katrina Preble is not competent to stand trial after hearing from a doctor who evaluated her.

Preble was ordered to have a psychiatric exam in November, not long after she was arrested.

The doctor from the facility she was being held at in Fort Worth, Texas says after a 30-day evaluation, he believes Preble needs medication and therapy.

The medication is a voluntary part of the competency process.

Preble’s attorney argued the evaluation was done two months ago and isn’t valid anymore.

The judge ordered Preble back to federal custody.

She will be evaluated again within the next four months.

