Variably Cloudy & Warm This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will push offshore this afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Downeast and along the coastline through mid-afternoon otherwise it looks like the shower chances have ended elsewhere. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon. High temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to mid-70s. It will be a bit breezy with a west/northwest wind around 5-15 MPH with gusts to around 20 MPH possible. Skies will turn partly cloudy for the night tonight with temperatures dropping to the 40s for nighttime lows.

High pressure building to our south on Wednesday will bring us some nice weather with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. High pressure will bring us some nice weather for Thursday too but it looks like we will see more of a sea breeze Thursday keeping coastal areas quite a bit cooler than the first half of the week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the 70s to near 80° inland and 60s (possibly some upper 50s) along the coast. Friday looks good with high pressure hanging on and giving us a partly to mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 70s to near 80° inland and 60s along the coast. A cold front approaching the region later Friday could give us a few late day showers and thunderstorms across northern and western parts of the state. The cold front will move in on Saturday giving us a chance of showers to start the weekend.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs between 68°-76°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 42°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80° inland, 60s along the coast.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80° inland, 60s along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

