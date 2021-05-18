Advertisement

Update: Skowhegan woman located following Silver Alert

Silver Alert cancelled after Skowhegan woman found safe
Silver Alert cancelled after Skowhegan woman found safe(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State police say Nancy Dickson, 69, of Skowhegan has been safely located.

The update came at 7:30 a.m. Monday, 10 hours after a Silver Alert was issued.

Dickson had last been seen on Tuesday around 6:40 p.m. at the Irving in Bridgton driving a Gray 2016 Nissan Rogue. She had been following her husband and the two became separated.

Maine State Police said Dickson suffers from dementia and is a diabetic who did not have her medications or a cell phone with her.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Police lights
Police identify grandparents, granddaughter killed in Brunswick crash

Latest News

Helping asylum-seekers find housing in Portland
Hope Acts says many new Mainers become homeless as a result.
Two groups working to find housing for asylum-seekers in Maine
Bangor officials discuss return of parades to the city this summer
Bangor officials discuss return of parades to the city this summer
Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee...
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say