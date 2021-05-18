Update: Skowhegan woman located following Silver Alert
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State police say Nancy Dickson, 69, of Skowhegan has been safely located.
The update came at 7:30 a.m. Monday, 10 hours after a Silver Alert was issued.
Dickson had last been seen on Tuesday around 6:40 p.m. at the Irving in Bridgton driving a Gray 2016 Nissan Rogue. She had been following her husband and the two became separated.
Maine State Police said Dickson suffers from dementia and is a diabetic who did not have her medications or a cell phone with her.
