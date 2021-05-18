Two groups working to find housing for asylum-seekers in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Two nonprofit groups are joining forces to help asylum-seekers find housing in Portland.

“Project Home” and “Hope Acts” are the two groups. They say asylum seekers are not eligible for public housing programs and are left on their own to find a place to live.

Hope Acts says many new Mainers become homeless as a result.

“Area landlords have agreed to level the playing field, not change the rules or give new immigrants something that they’re not giving to other people, saying ‘OK, we will work with you to address some of the immediate barriers,” Hope Acts Executive Director Martha Stein said.

The groups plan to link asylum-seekers with landlords who can help. Back in April, the Maine House passed a joint resolution recognizing the state’s housing crisis.

