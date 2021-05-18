Advertisement

Tiny bats put kibosh on power line tree-cutting for 2 months

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Tree-cutting on a key stretch of an electricity corridor in western Maine is going to stop as almost as soon as it started to protect the newly born young of a federally protected bat.

The New England Clean Energy Connect has a narrow window of only two weeks to get started on tree clearing after a federal appeals court gave the green light to proceed last week. But tree removal will have to stop in June and July when the pups of northern long-eared bats are born and cannot yet fly.

The bats live in trees instead of caves and have been hard-hit by white nose syndrome.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Police lights
Police identify grandparents, granddaughter killed in Brunswick crash

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Gavel
Former Unity College employee sentenced for embezzlement
Marc Karun
Stetson man accused of killing Connecticut girl appears in court
Police lights
Feds seize $3.6M from company over sale of fake N95 masks