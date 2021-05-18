Advertisement

Stetson man accused of killing Connecticut girl appears in court

Marc Karun
Marc Karun(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Stetson man accused of killing an 11-year-old girl in Connecticut nearly 35 years ago appeared in court in Bangor Tuesday to face federal child pornography charges.

Marc Karun pleaded not guilty.

He was indicted on the child porn charges in March.

Karun is currently being held in Connecticut after he was arrested at his Stetson home in June 2019.

He’s charged with the kidnapping and murder of Kathleen Flynn in 1986.

Karun also appeared in federal court in Maine in December of 2019 on federal fire arms charges.

His trial for the child porn charges in set for August.

