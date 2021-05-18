State police tactical team responds to standoff in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Police tactical team and Buxton police were involved in a standoff Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Police responded to a home on Dunnell Road just before 10:30 a.m. for what was initially described as a “critical incident.”

Dunnell Road between Long Plans Road and Carll Road is closed due to the situation.

A state police crisis negotiation team was also at the scene assisting police.

Police warned residents in the area to stay in their homes until the standoff is resolved.

