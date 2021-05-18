Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Skowhegan woman

Police say Nancy Dickson hasn't been seen since Monday at noon.
Police say Nancy Dickson hasn't been seen since Monday at noon.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a Skowhegan woman not seen since Monday around noon.

Nancy Dickson is 5-feet tall, 239 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. She has dementia and is diabetic. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says Dickson does not have her medications or her phone

Officials also say Dickson was last seen around Auburn driving a Gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with license plate 627ALG. She had been following her husband and the two became separated.

Anyone with information is asked to 911 or the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 207-474-6386.

