‘Revenge Tourism’: experts prepare for big season ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The recent announcement from the Mills Administration about the lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions starting next week appears to be paving the way for an economic return to normal.

“Reservations were up to begin with, and now, this has kicked it into another gear,” said Kerrie Tripp, executive director of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau

Tripp says the announcement from the governor has lead to a shift in how people are making their plans.

“Has definitely made that switch from we are thinking about coming to Maine to, hey, we are coming on these days. What is going on, and what can you recommend for us to do? We’re helping people plan their vacation while they are in the region. That is a noticeable shift for us, and that is really exciting,” Tripp said.

“I think it’s great. I think everything that we are looking at for the summer and beyond, people are itching for the opportunity to do things,” said David L’heureux

L’heureux is the general manager at the Residence Inn by Marriot in Downtown Bangor. While there are some who think the announcement came too close to the summer tourism season to have a big impact immediately, he is a little more bullish.

“It may put us behind, but again, I think we’ll see enough demand from people that are looking to do things that even in the short term, as a hotel, we’re expecting even Memorial Day even though on the books right now you may not be seeing it, but I feel that we will be looking at a sold-out hotel even Memorial Day weekend,” L’heureux said.

“One of the terms that has been thrown around a couple of times now is revenge tourism. People are going to travel with a vengeance because they have been cooped up, and they just want to get out and play, have fun, see people. When is the last time you walked down the street and you saw people and smiled at them? And they knew you were smiling. There is something to be said for that kind of connectivity and people looking to get back to that, so I think revenge tour is going to be a real thing this summer,” Tripp said.

