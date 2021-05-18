Presque Isle mother, son facing charges after a drug bust

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A mother and son from Presque Isle are facing charges after a drug bust in Aroostook County.

Both 44-year-old Leann Johnson and 23-year-old Jeremiah Therrien are charged with trafficking drugs.

The MDEA says they got a warrant to search a Dyer Street home in Presque Isle Monday after several months of investigation.

Officials say they found more than four pounds of crystal meth and around $10,000 believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.

We’re told the value of this seizure is more than $250,000.

Both Johnson and Therrien were taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

Johnson is free on $10,000 bail.

Therrien was denied bail pending an appearance before a judge.

