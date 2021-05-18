Advertisement

Penobscot County Commissioners take charges against Treasurer ‘seriously’

John Hiatt
John Hiatt(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Tuesday.

The members present did address questions about the status of the county treasurer, who is facing a slew of criminal charges.

Thirty-eight-year-old John Hiatt, who is also a Bangor School Board member, is charged with stalking, harassment, theft, and aggravated invasion of computer privacy.

Police say Hiatt stole a woman’s cell phone and used it to change her Facebook log in, as well as pretended to be her online.

Among the things Hiatt is accused of in court documents, that he sent a private video of the woman over Facebook messenger threatening to post it.

Hiatt was elected the treasurer of the county commission in 2018.

During this meeting, members were asked about the charges against Hiatt and if he’ll keep his position.

“The allegations are, we take seriously, but at this point Mr. Hiatt is contesting those so at this point we are going to let the process work and if there’s any decisions to be made we will make them at the appropriate time,” said Peter Baldacci, Penobscot Commissioners chair.

Hiatt was arrested Friday and released on $5,000 bail.

He is due in court on these charges in July.

