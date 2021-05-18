Orono Public Library reopens

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Many libraries are resuming services that they haven’t been able to offer during the height of the pandemic.

The Orono Public Library has opened its doors to the public for the first time since March of last year.

“The staff is very excited, we’ve been buzzing around getting the place ready,” said Laurie Carpenter, Orono Public Library director.

The Orono Public Library is now open for browsing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

”We’ve been waiting for over a year now to get back in the library,” said Eric Dasilva.

Dasilva and his family were some of the first people to return.

“We’ve been finding silver linings all year,” Carpenter said.

When the building was closed, they provided options like window pickup and lockers opened with library card numbers.

“Streaming services, as well as downloadable audio and ebooks,” Carpenter said.

Despite all the options, circulation was down 57% during 2020.

“The number one thing people miss is browsing,” Carpenter said.

Patrons are asked to limit their time inside to 30 minutes and use one of three self-checkout stations.

“We are taking some precautions,” Carpenter said.

Masks are still required by both state and local guidelines.

“We’re offering a browsing experience rather than a study or a social experience,” Carpenter said.

Patrons can and will continue to use the convenient options debuted during the pandemic, but Dasilva says getting his daughters inside the library again is important.

”She can see them and get the books that she wants,” Dasilva said.

“Actually being able to touch the books, although they had the wonderful thing where you can order online, that was good, it’s not the same as going in and interacting,” said Anne Grucza, Orono resident.

“We have missed people so much,” Carpenter said.

The feeling is mutual.

“The librarians are just wonderful, they’re great,” Grucza said.

