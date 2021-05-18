New Korean restaurant to bring father’s cooking to the community

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - A new restaurant decades in the making is scheduled to open on Thursday in Veazie.

“Korean Dad” is giving one man the opportunity to share his love of home cooking with the entire community.

“Yes I’m Korean, but I’m also American. I’m local. I guess this is time for me to give back to the community, as Maine is my home. I’ve been enjoying cooking for a long time,” said Changsu Kristopher Lee, Korean Dad.

Lee has been at home in the kitchen for nearly 30 years.

It all started in the 90s when he left South Korea to attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

I missed Korean food and there’s not much Asian groceries up there, so I had to grab anything and everything that was similar. It was close enough.

He cooked for his friends, his wife, and eventually, his daughter Alexa.

A few months ago, they decided to make the restaurant a reality, but first they needed a name.

“I asked my daughter, ‘so what should I call my restaurant?’ She said, ‘how about Korean Dad?’ I said, ‘you got it honey,’” Lee said.

Finding a location proved to be a bit more challenging, but finally, they bought this building on State Street in Veazie.

Lee will continue his job teaching at Eastern Maine Community College while pursuing the restaurant as a passion project.

Nobody dislikes making money, but my focus is not making lots of money. My focus is, again, do what you love.

People in the community seem to love that idea, too.

“I’ve been overwhelmed and honored by all the Facebook comments and replies, all those welcoming messages. Thank you folks, thank you so much for supporting me. But I’m going to focus on running small, homecooked, authentic food for a small crowd,” Lee said.

To start out, Korean Dad will be open for take out only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4:30 until they run out of supplies.

“I’m not going anywhere, so come slowly, folks,” Lee said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.