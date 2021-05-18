Maine hospitality industry estimates shortage of 16K seasonal workers

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Despite higher pay and bonuses being offered, Maine’s hospitality industry says they are short 16,000 workers for the upcoming tourist season.

It’s forcing some seasonal business owners to make big changes.

Funtown Splashtown announced Tuesday they will not be open seven days a week this year.

They will close the park on Mondays and Tuesdays this summer.

They currently don’t have enough staff to work the rides or water park.

They still need hundreds of workers.

”We certainly don’t want to be closed any days during the week. We’ve never done that. We’ve been here almost 60 years. We’ve always been open every day we can,” said Cory Hutchinson, Funtown Splashtown general manager.

A recent drive-thru job fair brought out about 80 potential job candidates.

Funtown Splashtown opens for the season on Memorial Day weekend.

