Advertisement

Maine hospitality industry estimates shortage of 16K seasonal workers

(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Despite higher pay and bonuses being offered, Maine’s hospitality industry says they are short 16,000 workers for the upcoming tourist season.

It’s forcing some seasonal business owners to make big changes.

Funtown Splashtown announced Tuesday they will not be open seven days a week this year.

They will close the park on Mondays and Tuesdays this summer.

They currently don’t have enough staff to work the rides or water park.

They still need hundreds of workers.

”We certainly don’t want to be closed any days during the week. We’ve never done that. We’ve been here almost 60 years. We’ve always been open every day we can,” said Cory Hutchinson, Funtown Splashtown general manager.

A recent drive-thru job fair brought out about 80 potential job candidates.

Funtown Splashtown opens for the season on Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
Bath shooting
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Police lights
Police identify grandparents, granddaughter killed in Brunswick crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Gavel
Woman accused of threatening to decapitate Sen. Collins not competent for trial
Orono Public Library
Orono Public Library reopens
Train
Bills look to extend passenger rail service in Maine
Bill aims to protect rights of transgender people who are incarcerated