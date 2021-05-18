Advertisement

Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say

Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies have filed charges in connection with an incident last week where a 2-year old boy accidentally shot his parents with a gun left on a nightstand.

The child’s father, Ian Carr, 25, of West Bath, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

“The seriousness of this incident must be underscored. This situation could easily have been fatal. The carelessness is astounding. However, current law only allows for a misdemeanor offense to be charged. Every owner of any firearm must be responsible for the safekeeping of their weapons when children are present in the home, particularly inquisitive, young children,” Sheriff Joel Merry said in a statement.

Officials said the boy’s parents were asleep Wednesday morning when he got the gun and fired it.

The child’s mother suffered a leg injury and Carr was hit in the back of the head by two bullet fragments, deputies said.

The parents were initially treated at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Both were released on Thursday, May 13.

The boy was also injured by the recoil of the gun. Officials said a 3-month-old boy, who was in the room, was not injured.

Carr was released after turning himself in to authorities. His bail conditions include no possession of weapons, including firearms and knives. He must adhere to requirements around the visitation of his children. Deputies said the couple’s children are in the custody of family members.

