Maine CDC reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today on Tuesday.

Another two Mainers have died with the coronavirus. One is from Androscoggin County, the other is from Oxford County.

Total deaths in Maine now stand at 805.

There have been 66,113 total cases in the state since the pandemic started. Of those, 48,535 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 18th (WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 36 new cases. Kennebec County has 28.

Piscataquis County is averaging 10 new cases over the last two days.

Knox is the only county reporting no change.

