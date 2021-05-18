Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 18th
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 18th(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today on Tuesday.

Another two Mainers have died with the coronavirus. One is from Androscoggin County, the other is from Oxford County.

Total deaths in Maine now stand at 805.

There have been 66,113 total cases in the state since the pandemic started. Of those, 48,535 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 18th
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 18th(WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 36 new cases. Kennebec County has 28.

Piscataquis County is averaging 10 new cases over the last two days.

Knox is the only county reporting no change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Police lights
Police identify grandparents, granddaughter killed in Brunswick crash

Latest News

Helping asylum-seekers find housing in Portland
Hope Acts says many new Mainers become homeless as a result.
Two groups working to find housing for asylum-seekers in Maine
Bangor officials discuss return of parades to the city this summer
Bangor officials discuss return of parades to the city this summer
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say