Maine bus driver retires after 50 years behind the wheel

Barbara Astbury
Barbara Astbury
By WMTW
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GARDINER, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine school bus driver got a well-deserved retirement party on Tuesday.

Maine School Administrative District 11 school bus driver Barbara Astbury is retiring after 50 years behind the wheel.

The district’s transportation department held a barbecue to thank her for her decades of dedication.

Astbury said she can’t see herself working full-time anymore, but did not rule out helping out in the future.

“I wouldn’t mind dropping off a sports team or something like that. I just love to drive,” Astbury said.

Astbury received appreciation from some of the students she brings to and from school and also received a plaque honoring her years of service to the district.

