Advertisement

Former Unity College employee sentenced for embezzlement

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville woman who worked in the business office of Unity College has been sentenced for embezzling more than half-a-million dollars from the school.

Beth Bing appeared in federal court Tuesday and was ordered to spend two years in prison.

She also has to pay nearly $517,000 in restitution.

Bing pleaded guilty last November to wire fraud.

Court records say from December 2014 through October 2019, Bing made unauthorized use of Unity College’s corporate credit cards.

Bing has been ordered to self-report to begin her sentence on August 18.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Police lights
Police identify grandparents, granddaughter killed in Brunswick crash

Latest News

Tiny bats put kibosh on power line tree-cutting for 2 months
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Marc Karun
Stetson man accused of killing Connecticut girl appears in court
Police lights
Feds seize $3.6M from company over sale of fake N95 masks