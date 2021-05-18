Former Unity College employee sentenced for embezzlement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville woman who worked in the business office of Unity College has been sentenced for embezzling more than half-a-million dollars from the school.

Beth Bing appeared in federal court Tuesday and was ordered to spend two years in prison.

She also has to pay nearly $517,000 in restitution.

Bing pleaded guilty last November to wire fraud.

Court records say from December 2014 through October 2019, Bing made unauthorized use of Unity College’s corporate credit cards.

Bing has been ordered to self-report to begin her sentence on August 18.

