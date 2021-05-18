Few Clouds Tonight. Sunny & Warm Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front has cleared the region and chances of showers have quickly come to an end. There will be some lingering clouds which will stick around overnight and help to moderate temperatures. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s. High pressure and an upper-level ridge will move in for Wednesday through Friday. This will bring mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and warm temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be mainly in the 70s.

For Thursday and Friday, high pressure will move into the Maritimes. This will bring a sea breeze to much of the region resulting in slightly cooler highs than originally anticipated. Still expect temperatures to reach into the 70s for most, and a few over the far north could reach the low 80s. By Friday pretty much the same thing as Thursday, the only changes will be increasing late day clouds and a few showers to the west as a cold front starts to move through.

For the weekend, it does look like several disturbances will move through. This will bring the chance of showers to the region for both days.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows from 42-52°. Winds out of the NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure moves in, lots of sunshine with highs from 68-78°. NW wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another sunny day. Highs will be in the 70s with a few 80s possible over the far north. A sea breeze influence will keep coastal and central temperatures cooler in the 70s. SE wind 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds by the afternoon with a few late day showers or storms possible as a cold front moves in. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Cold front continues to move through. Mostly cloudy skies with showers & t-storms possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

