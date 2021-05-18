Bills look to extend passenger rail service in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two bills are being introduced to the Maine legislature with the goal of extending passenger rail service in the state.

Passenger rail service is currently only available from Brunswick through Portland and Wells before exiting the state.

One of the bills would fund a feasibility study for the expansion of service from Portland to Lewiston/Auburn.

The other funds a similar analysis of expansion from Brunswick through Augusta, Waterville, and Bangor.

Sponsors of the bills say the corridors are already in place, but funding would be needed to upgrade tracks and renovate and build platforms and stations.

”We need to have a vision of passenger rail throughout the state to be truthful with you. We need to have it from Kittery all the way up through the St. John Valley, we need to integrate it with our Canadian neighbors in New Brunswick and Quebec,” said Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor.

“Will put us in a really good position as a state to be able to attract federal dollars that we believe are going to be available, millions and millions of federal dollars that will be available over the next year for expanding passenger rail around the country,” said Sen. Ben Chipman, D-Portland.

Sponsors of the bills say the rail connections will boost tourism, the economy, and provide opportunities for generations.

