Bill aims to protect rights of transgender people who are incarcerated

(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing was held in Augusta Tuesday on a bill aimed at protecting the rights of certain people who are incarcerated.

It guarantees transgender people who are incarcerated in Maine facilities will have their gender identity respected and recognized with officials there.

It also would ensure their safety when choosing where they will be housed.

The bill proposes they will be searched in a manner that reflects their gender identity.

Testimony was given on both sides.

Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell presented the bill.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton is concerned about one part.

“It’s our job to make sure that we operate safe and humane jails and prisons, and we want to make sure that we’re doing that equally for all. Simply putting this into law that requires, that it’s not may, that it’s a shall, housing based on gender identity alone could be dangerous to the individual, could be dangerous for other inmates and could be impactful to the staff as well,” Morton said.

“This act is simple. It is needed, and it is in line with Mainers repeatedly demonstrated values of inclusion and equality for LGBTQ plus people in our state. Incarcerated transgender people face a myriad of unique challenges and dangers, especially risk for sexual victimization and abuse by staff and other incarcerated persons,” Warren said.

The hearing lasted more than two hours.

