Bangor officials discuss return of parades to the city this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a good chance parades could be back on in Bangor this summer.

The discussion about them seemed positive at Bangor’s Government Operations Committee meeting Tuesday.

It looks committee members were on board with the Fourth of July parade.

It comes after new coronavirus guidance was released by the U.S. CDC and Gov. Janet Mills.

The question among councilors was how do we hold them safely?

One councilor was concerned.

“What we are going to end up with is a significant number of unvaccinated people in close proximity to each other crowded up watching the parade,” Bangor City Councilor Jonathon Sprague said. “We can’t spread them out. We really want to have a parade, but I think it’s a very risky effort.”

“Not so much worried about the parade participants we know they will be safe,” Michael Fern, who handles the Fourth of July parade, said. “I think for the public in general if you don’t have a vaccine and you are at risk we can encourage you to wear a mask or choose not to come. It does come back to personal responsibility then.”

The director of Bangor Parks and Recreation says there are plans for Memorial Day.

He says those are still in the works, but for now the people who put on the event are looking at a standalone event at the waterfront.

