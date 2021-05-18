Abortion bills receive public input

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Several bills dealing with abortions in Maine were up for debate Tuesday in Augusta.

Six bills regarding abortion received public input before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

One pair of bills limits state funding for abortion procedures by removing coverage under MaineCare and conforming to the federal Hyde Amendment.

That amendment prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion except to save the life of the woman or if the pregnancy is a result of incest or rape.

“Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from him. Children are our greatest treasure and legacy. For those who choose not to believe this, that is their choice, however it should never be forced upon those of us who do to participate even involuntarily in the devaluing of human life,” said Rep. Kathy Javner, R-Chester.

People who spoke in opposition say the bills discriminate against low-income women and women of color.

“We affirm the ability of women to make good moral choices and we believe the decision to end a pregnancy can be such a choice and we believe health care is a basic human right,” said Jane Field, Maine Council of Churches.

Another set of bills would require health care facilities to provide pregnant women with options and alternatives, specifically around the possible reversal of the abortion pill.

“Every woman should be given all her options. If in loneliness and confusion a woman makes a decision she regrets, she should know there is hope,” said Rep. Abigail Griffin, R-Levant.

Kathy Sharpless is an OBGYN and says these bills are unethical and dangerous.

“These bills require providers to tell their patients that they have the option to reverse a medication abortion, when in fact there is no evidence that abortion reversal works and worse, there is evidence that it can endanger their lives,” said Sharpless, Maine Medical Center.

Another bill requires fetal remains resulting from abortion, miscarriage, or fetal death to be cremated or buried.

Another requires a woman to wait 48 hours after an ultrasound and receive information about alternatives before having an abortion.

The bills next move on to a work session in committee.

