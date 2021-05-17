Vaccination clinic aimed at refugees, immigrants

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A vaccination clinic is targeting refugees and new immigrants, and aims to remove barriers to getting a dose.

Language support will be available and transportation is provided by Maine Association for New Americans for the clinic Monday outside of Catholic Charities Refugee & Immigration Services.

Though it’s aimed at “new Mainers,” the walk-in clinic is available to everyone who has not yet had the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The clinic is sponsored by Catholic Charities, Northern Light Health and Hope Acts, which provides transitional housing for asylum seekers.

In other pandemic news:

THE NUMBERS

The number of infections has dipped below 200 for three consecutive days, officials said Monday, as the numbers of new coronavirus cases creep downward in Maine.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 296 new cases per day on May 1 to 246 new cases per day on May 15.

There was one death reported Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the statewide death toll to 803 since the pandemic began.

