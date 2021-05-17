Showers & T’storms Possible Again Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front draped across the region will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect a pretty nice day overall with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm to the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon, coolest along the coast with an afternoon sea breeze developing. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop today will wind down shortly after sunset. A few showers are possible across the north during the night tonight as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-40s to low 50s.

A cold front will cross the state Tuesday. The front doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it so only expecting a few scattered showers as the front moves through mainly during the morning and early afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. Expect another warm day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. High pressure building to our south on Wednesday will bring us some nice weather with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. High pressure will bring us some nice weather for the end of the week with both Thursday and Friday seeing a partly to mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 70s to near 80° inland and mid-60s to near 70° along the coast. A cold front will move in for the start of the weekend bringing us a chance of showers Saturday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Highs between 66°-74°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower across the north. Lows between 46°-52°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs between 68°-75°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° inland, mid-60s to near 70° along the coast.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80° inland, mid-60s to near 70° along the coast.

