Advertisement

Sharks use Earth’s magnetic field as a GPS, scientists say

Shark
Shark(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Scientists have found that sharks use the Earth’s magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS to navigate journeys that take them great distances across the world’s oceans.

Researchers say their marine laboratory experiments with a small species of shark confirm long-held speculation that sharks use magnetic fields as aids to navigation.

That’s a behavior observed in other marine animals such as sea turtles.

The study was published this month in the journal Current Biology.

It also sheds light on why sharks are able to traverse seas and find their way back to feed, breed and give birth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire Spring Street in Old Town Sunday morning.
Family displaced in Old Town house fire
Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21
Maine CDC reports 194 new COVID-19 cases
Investigators say the force of the crash pushed the boat into two other boats, causing an...
Suspected drunk driver damages boats in Naples crash
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and his wife, Izzy, welcomed a baby girl Friday.
Rep. Golden takes a break for birth of daughter
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Police lights
Crash in Clinton causes road closure
COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccination clinic aimed at refugees, immigrants
Caduceus
Push on to expand care for vets exposed to toxic substances
maine state house
Bill would decriminalize prostitution in Maine