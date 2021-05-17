Advertisement

Push on to expand care for vets exposed to toxic substances

Caduceus
Caduceus(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Senators from New England and North Carolina want to expand health care options for veterans who suffered exposure to toxic substances.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire say the Toxic Exposure in the American Military Act would improve how veterans exposed to the substances receive care and benefits.

They say the act would also require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to enter into agreements with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to review scientific evidence about associations between diseases and toxic exposure during military service.

