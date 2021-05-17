Advertisement

Prof working to make environmentally friendly disinfectant

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (AP) - The federal government has awarded more than $300,000 to a University of Maine engineering professor who is working to increase production of an environmentally friendly disinfectant.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the money to William DeSisto, a professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the university.

The university said DeSisto is working with manufacturers on technology to increase local production of a bleach alternative made from salt, water and electricity.

The university said increased production of the substance would be helpful during the coronavirus pandemic.

