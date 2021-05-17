Advertisement

Police identify grandparents, granddaughter killed in Brunswick crash

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Police on Monday identified the three people killed in Friday’s crash on Route 1 in Brunswick.

Anthony Astor, 50, his wife Dawn Astor, 43, and their granddaughter, Eleina Astor, 6, all of Topsham, were killed in the crash.

The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. on Route 1 southbound about 1.5 miles past the New Meadows exit, according to police.

Witnesses said the vehicle hit a rock embankment and caught fire. Before police arrived, nearby drivers were able to pull the girl and boy out but the adults were stuck inside.

Anthony Astor and Dawn Astor were pronounced dead at the scene. Eleina Astor died of injuries at a hospital, police said. The boy’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was not identified, but police said he is Eleina’s brother.

Brunswick police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire Spring Street in Old Town Sunday morning.
Family displaced in Old Town house fire
Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21
Maine CDC reports 194 new COVID-19 cases
Investigators say the force of the crash pushed the boat into two other boats, causing an...
Suspected drunk driver damages boats in Naples crash
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and his wife, Izzy, welcomed a baby girl Friday.
Rep. Golden takes a break for birth of daughter
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Gas prices
Gas prices in Maine on the rise
The new Families First Community Center on North Street in Ellsworth will be a transitional...
First of its kind housing shelter grand opening Saturday
Police lights
Crash in Clinton causes road closure
Shark
Sharks use Earth’s magnetic field as a GPS, scientists say