Patterson signs with Kansas City Chiefs

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine defensive back Manny Patterson has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Manny attended Chiefs rookie minicamp and earned a spot on their 90-man offseason roster. Patterson looked draft-ready before he tore his ACL his senior season. He was on the practice squad for Washington and Houston since college.

The Chiefs have made the signing announcement on their page

The Chiefs next hold Official Team Activities from May 25-27, June 1-3, and June 8-11.

