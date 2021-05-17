Orono Bog Boardwalk reopens

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a spot in the Bangor City Forest that some have been itching to get to.

It was shut down because of the pandemic, but the wait is over. It’s back.

It’s this spot in the Bangor City Forest that really seems to put a smile on Margaret Cunningham’s face.

“There’s not really that many places around to go and enjoy the outside fresh air on such a beautiful sunshiny day,” said Cunningham, Brewer resident.

She’s probably not the only one feeling this way. It’s been a while since people have been able to walk this path.

The Orono Bog Boardwalk has been closed for more than a year.

“It was the height of the pandemic, and basically, this is a little less than four feet wide. We were nervous about our volunteers and our visitors, you know, being right next to each other,” said Jim Bird, Orono Bog Boardwalk director.

Now, with new guidance from the state and the US CDC, Bird says it’s sights like this people can enjoy with safety in mind.

“Hand sanitizing stations up here and halfway down the boardwalk. We’re basically asking people still to wear a mask when they’re passing somebody outside their household,” Bird said.

It’s because of the hard work people have put in in the last few weeks that people like Cunningham have an adventure at every turn.

“A number of volunteers, getting it ready, leveling, tightening screws, bolts,” Bird said.

“I always look at the plants and see what different ones I can see and how far they blossom from one time till the next time I come up,” Cunningham said.

It’s fun but also an opportunity to learn. There’s even a book on it.

“Bog Walker’s Companion Guide to the Orono Bog Boardwalk, and it’s 22 essays on birds, mammals, lichens, fungi, about five education essays, published by the University of Maine Press,” Bird said.

The Orono Bog Boardwalk is open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

