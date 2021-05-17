Advertisement

Monday is the deadline for filing your tax return

The IRS had delayed the filing deadline due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Monday is the deadline to file your taxes.

May 17th, is ‘Tax Day,’ the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax return.

That’s a month later than usual because of the pandemic.

The I-R-S says people filing taxes should expect some delay in receiving payments due to an unusually large backlog of returns from 2019 and 2020.

They said it is taking longer to process mailed documents, such as paper tax returns, and related correspondence.

