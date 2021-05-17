McKenney tabbed America East Pitcher of the Week, Courtney makes debut

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Hampden graduate and UMaine pitcher Alex McKenney earned America East Pitcher of the Week Monday for his 6 innings of 1-hit ball in a win at Hartford over the weekend. Black Bears took 3 of 4 from the Hawks. Maine needs at least 2 wins this week against Albany to get in the playoffs.

Bangor native Justin Courtney made his pro debut over the weekend. He threw 3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts for the Inland Empire 66ers the Angels single-A team.

