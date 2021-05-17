Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

One additional death was recorded in Cumberland County, the third there in as many days. The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus is now 803.

There have been 65,914 total cases in Maine since the pandemic started. Of those, 48,452 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 17th
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 17th(WABI)

Penobscot County reported the largest increase in the state, with 38 new cases recorded Monday.

Kennebec County has 21 new cases.

Piscataquis County has 11 and Somerset 10 has.

With eight new cases reported Monday, Lincoln County has surpassed 1,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire Spring Street in Old Town Sunday morning.
Family displaced in Old Town house fire
Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21
Maine CDC reports 194 new COVID-19 cases
Investigators say the force of the crash pushed the boat into two other boats, causing an...
Suspected drunk driver damages boats in Naples crash
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and his wife, Izzy, welcomed a baby girl Friday.
Rep. Golden takes a break for birth of daughter
Two adults, girl dead in Brunswick crash

Latest News

The IRS had delayed the filing deadline due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.
Monday is the deadline for filing your tax return
According to the CDC, only one case of the variant (B.1.617.2) has been found and it was in...
Maine CDC: Coronavirus variant first detected in India found in Maine
Memorial service held for Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief.
Memorial service held for Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief.
Fallen Ellsworth firefighter, Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr remembered by family, friends, and first...
Friends, family, first responders pay final respects to fallen Ellsworth firefighter Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr