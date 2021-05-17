Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

One additional death was recorded in Cumberland County, the third there in as many days. The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus is now 803.

There have been 65,914 total cases in Maine since the pandemic started. Of those, 48,452 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 17th (WABI)

Penobscot County reported the largest increase in the state, with 38 new cases recorded Monday.

Kennebec County has 21 new cases.

Piscataquis County has 11 and Somerset 10 has.

With eight new cases reported Monday, Lincoln County has surpassed 1,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

