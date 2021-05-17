Advertisement

Maine CDC: Coronavirus variant first detected in India found in Maine

According to the CDC, only one case of the variant (B.1.617.2) has been found and it was in...
According to the CDC, only one case of the variant (B.1.617.2) has been found and it was in York County.(Gray tv)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - On Thursday, officials with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the coronavirus variant first detected in India has been discovered in the state.

According to the CDC, only one case of the variant (B.1.617.2) has been found and it was in York County.

Health officials are closely monitoring “variants of concern” because they have increased transmission, can bypass vaccine immunity, and in some cases can lead to more severe illness and hospitalization.

More information on variants in Maine can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire Spring Street in Old Town Sunday morning.
Family displaced in Old Town house fire
Maine CDC data as of 5-16-21
Maine CDC reports 194 new COVID-19 cases
Investigators say the force of the crash pushed the boat into two other boats, causing an...
Suspected drunk driver damages boats in Naples crash
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and his wife, Izzy, welcomed a baby girl Friday.
Rep. Golden takes a break for birth of daughter
Two adults, girl dead in Brunswick crash

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 17th
Maine CDC reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The IRS had delayed the filing deadline due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.
Monday is the deadline for filing your tax return
Memorial service held for Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief.
Memorial service held for Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief.
Fallen Ellsworth firefighter, Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr remembered by family, friends, and first...
Friends, family, first responders pay final respects to fallen Ellsworth firefighter Deputy Chief Bobby Dorr