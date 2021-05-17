Maine CDC: Coronavirus variant first detected in India found in Maine

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - On Thursday, officials with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the coronavirus variant first detected in India has been discovered in the state.

According to the CDC, only one case of the variant (B.1.617.2) has been found and it was in York County.

Health officials are closely monitoring “variants of concern” because they have increased transmission, can bypass vaccine immunity, and in some cases can lead to more severe illness and hospitalization.

More information on variants in Maine can be found here.

