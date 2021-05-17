Husson earns right to host NCAA softball regional for first time, will face Endicott

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The magical season for Husson softball continued Monday. They will host a NCAA regional for the first time, the Eagles are the top seed.

“It’s unreal. I can’t explain how good it feels,” says Husson pitcher Jen Jones, “To finally, like it’s always like we’re gonna win NAC, we’re gonna win NAC, we’re gonna win NAC. And we are going to host NAC. I never thought it would come to hosting regionals.”

Husson is 27-1, NAC champions, and its been all about togetherness to do it.

“They are family to me,” says Husson sophomore Sydney Ames, “They are 100% behind my back with anything. Not just softball but anything I asked them for. I can count on them 110% on and off the field.”

“It’s one of those things as a coach that you hoped so much, and you try to foster that relationship, and the cohesion,” says Husson head coach Diann Ramsey, “And watching them do it, kind of organically, has been incredible to watch.”

Jen Jones and Kenzie Dore named to the All-New England regional team this week. Kenzie, the NAC Rookie of the Year, made first-team all-region as a freshman.

“I gave all my credit to my team and my coaches,” says Husson freshman Kenzie Dore, “And I couldn’t have gotten this far without them and the support they give me. I know that with everything I do, they have my back, and that’s the thing that gets me through everything.”

Husson draws Endicott in the first round. They play Friday at 10 AM in the double-elimination regional...

“To have it hosted and experience it all together is just a heap of joy for me,” says Ames, “so I’m really excited.”

“I think it’s really going to be real Friday morning when we play one,” says Dore.

They are allowing 150 fans to attend. A chance to host after years of traveling for regionals could play a factor.

“Past regionals we’ve gone to we’ve just been so tired from the travel when we get there,” says Jones, “I think having it here, at our home field, it’s just gonna be such a rush.”

Husson baseball also hosts the NAC Championship this week.

Best of three

SUNY Cobleskill at Husson

Thursday Noon/3PM

Friday if necessary Noon

