Group calls for permanent child tax credit in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Making the new child tax credit permanent...that’s what a group representing families across the state is calling on Maine’s political leaders to do.

Several people gathered at the federal building in Bangor on Monday.

They held a brief rally to talk about what a permanent child tax credit would mean for families.

During the rally they held hand-colored pictures of families and children, and postcards.

They had more than 100 pages urging Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to support them by helping to make the credit permanent.

In July, families with kids under 17 will be eligible to get up to $3,600 a year per child under the Child Tax Credit included in the American Rescue Plan.

They’ll start seeing some of the money in monthly payments through the rest of the year.

It’s said to cut child poverty in half in the US.

”That’s only temporary. If we want that to stay there and if we want to keep pushing on that and cut down child poverty even further. This is a fantastic important place to start. And so I can’t imagine many better causes than this, that everybody can get behind,” said Rob Laraway, Maine People’s Alliance.

Following the rally they delivered the pictures and post cards to the senators’ offices.

Opponents have said they’re concerned about further spending.

Some republicans lawmakers are worried about the additional burden this puts on the IRS.

In a statement from Senator King’s office they say he voted for the Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan, and is looking for ways to extend it as long as a revenue provision will pay for it.

Senator Collins’ office says she has long championed efforts to ensure our tax code promotes job growth and supports families, and she will continue to look for responsible ways to build on that progress.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.