First of its kind housing shelter grand opening Saturday

ELLSWORTH Maine (WABI) - A transitional housing shelter for families in Hancock County, is celebrating a grand opening this weekend.

Families First Community Center in Ellsworth is a first of its kind- with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness by helping families learn the skills they need to gain self-sufficiency.

There are six apartments within the house on North Street. Families will stay for 12 to 18 months, while working on a 40 hour a week life plan to gain self-sufficiency.

The center has been in the works for more than five years. Construction alone took two years to complete.

This Saturday, the public is invited to a grand opening of Families First Community Center. There will be a bbq, gift bags, 50-50 raffle and virtual tour of the building.

Darlings Auto Group will donate a passenger van.

The celebration runs from Noon until 3 p.m.

For more information, log onto https://familiesfirstellsworth.org/

