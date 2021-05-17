First of its kind housing shelter grand opening Saturday
Families First Community Center inviting public to celebrate
ELLSWORTH Maine (WABI) - A transitional housing shelter for families in Hancock County, is celebrating a grand opening this weekend.
Families First Community Center in Ellsworth is a first of its kind- with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness by helping families learn the skills they need to gain self-sufficiency.
There are six apartments within the house on North Street. Families will stay for 12 to 18 months, while working on a 40 hour a week life plan to gain self-sufficiency.
The center has been in the works for more than five years. Construction alone took two years to complete.
This Saturday, the public is invited to a grand opening of Families First Community Center. There will be a bbq, gift bags, 50-50 raffle and virtual tour of the building.
Darlings Auto Group will donate a passenger van.
The celebration runs from Noon until 3 p.m.
For more information, log onto https://familiesfirstellsworth.org/
