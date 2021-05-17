Advertisement

First of its kind housing shelter grand opening Saturday

Families First Community Center inviting public to celebrate
The new Families First Community Center on North Street in Ellsworth will be a transitional shelter for families in Hancock County with children.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH Maine (WABI) - A transitional housing shelter for families in Hancock County, is celebrating a grand opening this weekend.

Families First Community Center in Ellsworth is a first of its kind- with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness by helping families learn the skills they need to gain self-sufficiency.

There are six apartments within the house on North Street. Families will stay for 12 to 18 months, while working on a 40 hour a week life plan to gain self-sufficiency.

The center has been in the works for more than five years. Construction alone took two years to complete.

This Saturday, the public is invited to a grand opening of Families First Community Center. There will be a bbq, gift bags, 50-50 raffle and virtual tour of the building.

Darlings Auto Group will donate a passenger van.

The celebration runs from Noon until 3 p.m.

For more information, log onto https://familiesfirstellsworth.org/

