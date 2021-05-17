Court documents detail charges against Penobscot County Treasurer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Court records state the Penobscot County Treasurer, who’s also a Bangor School Committee member, stole a woman’s cell phone earlier this month and carried out illegal and harassing actions.

Thirty-eight-year-old John Hiatt is charged with stalking, harassment, theft, and aggravated invasion of computer privacy.

Police say Hiatt used the woman’s phone to change her Facebook log in and pretended to be her online.

Documents state he also sent a private video of the woman over Facebook messenger threatening to post it.

Authorities say Hiatt also reported her EBT card stolen so she could not access her SNAP benefits.

At one point, authorities say an officer pretending to be the alleged victim communicated with Hiatt and was able to establish it was Hiatt who had taken the phone.

The documents say Hiatt also told the woman’s daughter DHHS would be coming to take her and her siblings away.

Hiatt has accused the alleged victim in this case of sexual assault.

He is free on bail and due in court in July.

We reached out to Hiatt on Monday for comment. He referred us to his lawyer who has not gotten back to us.

There is a Penobscot County Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

